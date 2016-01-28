FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton targets Valeant price hikes in campaign appearance
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton targets Valeant price hikes in campaign appearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell on Thursday after the campaign of Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton posted a blog from an Iowa event detailing exorbitant price hikes for a migraine drug made by the company.

At an Iowa town hall over the weekend, Clinton read from a letter saying that the list price for 10 vials of migraine drug D.H.E. 45 had increased to more than $14,000 in December, compared with just over $3,000 in June of 2014.

“This is predatory pricing. It is unjustified. It is wrong,” Clinton said, according to the post.

Officials at Valeant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Valeant fell nearly 9 percent to close at $86.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
