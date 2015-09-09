FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Democrat Clinton says would penalize Iran for any nuclear deal violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said if she were U.S. president, she would impose penalties on Iran for even small violations of the new nuclear deal and would take military action if Iran tried to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“We should anticipate that Iran will test the next president. They’ll want to see how far they can bend the rules,” Clinton said in a speech at a Washington think tank. “I’ll hold the line against Iranian noncompliance. That means penalties even for small violations.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

