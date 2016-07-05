FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
White House says Obama will not discuss FBI probe with Clinton
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
July 5, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

White House says Obama will not discuss FBI probe with Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will not speak with Hillary Clinton about the FBI's investigation of Clinton's use of private email servers while secretary of state, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president all along has believed that it is important for the Department of Justice to conduct their investigation free from any sort of perceived influence of the White House or anyone else in the federal government," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Obama and Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, are traveling together on Air Force One to North Carolina on Tuesday for their first joint campaign rally for the 2016 election.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.