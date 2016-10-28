White House says it had no 'advance warning' of FBI probe of Clinton

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it was not given any prior notice on the FBI's announcement that it was investigating additional emails relating to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system.

"We did not have advance warning," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to a campaign event for Clinton in Orlando, Florida.

Schultz said news of the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe has not affected Obama's support for Clinton. "I don't think anything has surfaced to changed the president's opinion and views of Secretary Clinton," he said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)