Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman endorses Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Meg Whitman, the president and chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, the New York Times said.

Whitman, a Republican, told the Times it was time "to put country first before party" and that she would give a "substantial" contribution to Clinton's campaign to defeat Republican Donald Trump, whom she called a "a dishonest demagogue".

Clinton reached out to Whitman personally about a month ago, according to the Times report. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Meijer)