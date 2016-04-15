FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruz says will target taxes, regulation if elected president -CNBC interview
April 15, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Cruz says will target taxes, regulation if elected president -CNBC interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz said on Friday he would make lifting tax and regulatory burdens a priority if elected president and would also try to achieve monetary stability and end the “roller coaster” with the U.S. dollar.

Cruz, who is running to become the party’s 2016 nominee in the Nov. 8 presidential election, also said in an interview with CNBC that a higher minimum wage would cost U.S. jobs and that setting such a wage should be left up to states. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
