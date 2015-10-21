FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Christie, Kasich and Paul make lineup for Oct. 28 U.S. Republican debate -CNBC
October 21, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Christie, Kasich and Paul make lineup for Oct. 28 U.S. Republican debate -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ohio Governor John Kasich and U.S. Senator Rand Paul have made the field of 10 candidates who will participate in the next prime-time Republican presidential debate on Oct. 28, the debate’s host, CNBC, said on Wednesday.

The prime-time debate includes the top 10 candidates in opinion polls. The other seven candidates in the debate are front-runner Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, the network said.

A separate debate several hours earlier for lower-polling candidates will comprise former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former New York Governor George Pataki and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, CNBC said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

