Republican Party chairman suspends partnership with NBC for Feb. 26 debate

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said on Friday the party will suspend its partnership with NBC News for the Feb. 26 presidential debate because its media partner CNBC conducted a debate earlier this week in “bad faith.”

Priebus told NBC in a letter that the committee wanted to ensure its candidates would be given a “full and fair” opportunity to lay out their political visions. The party has complained about the handling of Wednesday night’s debate by CNBC. (Editing by Bill Trott)