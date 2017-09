WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican presidential debate on Tuesday drew 18 million viewers, making it the third-most watched presidential primary debate ever, debate host CNN said.

Citing Nielsen data, the cable network said on Wednesday the debate was the second-most watched program in its history, surpassed only by the Republican debate it hosted in September that drew 23.1 million viewers. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)