Next week's U.S. Republican debate canceled -local Fox affiliate

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican presidential debate scheduled for next week in Utah has been canceled, a Fox News affiliate in Salt Lake City reported on Wednesday after party front-runner Donald Trump earlier said he would not attend.

Fox13 cited a representative for the Salt Palace Convention Center where the televised event was to be held.

A representative for the center referred calls to Fox, which could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)