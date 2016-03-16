FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next week's U.S. Republican debate canceled -local Fox affiliate
March 16, 2016

Next week's U.S. Republican debate canceled -local Fox affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican presidential debate scheduled for next week in Utah has been canceled, a Fox News affiliate in Salt Lake City reported on Wednesday after party front-runner Donald Trump earlier said he would not attend.

Fox13 cited a representative for the Salt Palace Convention Center where the televised event was to be held.

A representative for the center referred calls to Fox, which could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

