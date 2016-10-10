TV audience for 2nd Trump-Clinton presidential debate looks lower than 1st -U.S. media

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The TV audience for Sunday's second debate between White House contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton looks unlikely to be as large as their first, record-setting encounter, according to preliminary ratings data cited by U.S. media.

The Hollywood Reporter and CNN said on Monday that very early overnight ratings from Nielsen showed the TV audience was about 20 percent down on the Sept. 26 encounter, which attracted a record 84 million viewers.