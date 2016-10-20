FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV audience for final Trump-Clinton debate below record - U.S. media
October 20, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

TV audience for final Trump-Clinton debate below record - U.S. media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The television audience for the final presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump was larger than for their second encounter, but below their record-setting first debate, according to early data cited by U.S. media on Thursday.

Variety said that preliminary Nielsen estimates showed Wednesday's debate getting a 39.7 overnight household rating in the nation's biggest cities. The first Clinton-Trump face off in September scored a 46.2 overnight rating that translated into a total TV audience of 84 million.

Final figures across all U.S. networks that carried the debate live will be released by Nielsen later on Thursday. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)

