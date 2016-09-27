FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV viewer figures from Trump-Clinton debate likely to approach record - media
September 27, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

TV viewer figures from Trump-Clinton debate likely to approach record - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The television audience for the first U.S. presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump looks set to approach 80-million viewer record set for such events in 1980, early Nielsen data cited by U.S. media suggested on Tuesday.

But the initial data from the four main broadcast networks suggested that Monday's 90-minute debate, which was carried on multiple U.S. broadcast and cable networks, would not surpass 100 million viewers, as some analysts had predicted. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Frances Kerry)

