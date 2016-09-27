(Adds advertising rates, Fox News and NBC most-watched
networks)
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Some 80.9 million Americans
watched the first, raucous, U.S. presidential debate between
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump on
television, smashing a decades old record for such events, CNN
said on Tuesday.
The figure includes the approximately 45 million who watched
the 90-minute debate on the four main TV networks, as well as
millions more who watched cable channels, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News
and other smaller outlets, CNN said.
If confirmed, the audience, due to be finalized later on
Tuesday, beat the 80.6 million record set by the Jimmy
Carter-Ronald Reagan TV presidential debate in 1980 but fell
short of the 100 million viewers some analysts had predicted for
the face-off.
The annual football Super Bowl attracts more than 100
million viewers, making it the biggest U.S. TV event.
CNN said final numbers were being tallied by Nielsen, which
measures television audience size. Viewership remained high
throughout and, according to early Nielsen data, there was not a
big drop-off after the first hour of the debate, CNN said.
TV technology company Samba, which tallies data from chips
embedded in smart TVs and other devices, said the audience it
measured watching on BET and Hispanic language outlets Univision
and Telemundo dropped by half about 45 minutes into the debate.
Monday's figures did not include millions of people who
watched the encounter online through Twitter, Facebook and other
social media, including in large groups in bars and restaurants.
Monday's debate was the first of three between the
presidential candidates before the Nov. 8 election. The other
two are on Oct. 9 and 19.
Fox News Channel grabbed the biggest cable audience with an
average 11.4 million viewers, the early Nielsen data showed.
NBC, whose "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt moderated the
contentious exchanges about race, the economy and national
security, was first overall with an estimated audience of 18.2
million.
TV networks had hyped the debates for days beforehand and
reported strong demand compared to four years ago for commercial
time during pre- and post-debate programming. Ad rates were far
higher than for typical news programming.
CNN charged more than $55,000 for 30-second ad spots as part
of packages ranging from $800,000 to $1 million that included
future debates and election night, according to a person with
knowledge of the matter.
CBS charged between $200,000 to $225,000, according to
another source.
Both CNN and CBS have limited availability left for the next
debate on Oct. 9, the sources said.
"Clearly the debate did really well last night," said
Michael Law, managing director of video investments at Dentsu
Aegis Network.
Law said he did not expect ad rates for the next debate
would rise significantly based on Monday night's audience. The
Oct. 9 face-off airs against an NFL matchup of two popular teams
- the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.
"The NFL will likely do well on that night, but will
probably see some fall-off during the 90 minutes of debate," Law
said.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Lisa Richwine and Jessica Toonkel;
Editing by Frances Kerry and Howard Goller)