UPDATE 1-Fiorina may join next U.S. Republican debate after CNN rule change

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - CNN changed its rules on Tuesday for the next Republican presidential debate in a way that could give former business executive Carly Fiorina a chance to take the stage with the main contenders for the party’s 2016 presidential nomination.

The cable network, which is sponsoring the Sept. 16 debate, said any candidate who ranks in the top 10 in polling since the first debate on Aug. 6 would be included in the next prime-time debate.

CNN originally had planned to include poll results dating to July 16 to determine the participants, but Fiorina criticized that plan because it would not have taken into account her surge in support since the first debate.

Fiorina was widely viewed as the winner of the “undercard” debate of low-polling candidates that took place hours before the higher-ranking rivals competed in Cleveland.

“I really look forward to the debate,” Fiorina said in an interview with radio talk-show host Hugh Hewitt after the announcement.

Asked if the debate was shaping up as a showdown between her and Donald Trump, who leads in polls among Republican contenders, Fiorina said: “I don’t know about that, but certainly Trump is the front-runner. He is someone that I look forward to discussing and debating with.”

CNN said the adjustment might mean additional candidates would participate in the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

CNN said in a statement: “In the event that any candidate is polling in the top 10 in an average of approved national polls released between August 7th and September 10th, we will add those candidates to our top tier debate, even if those candidates did not poll in the top 10 in an average of approved national polls between July 16th and September 10th,”

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus welcomed the step.

“I applaud CNN for recognizing the historic nature of this debate and fully support the network’s decision to amend their criteria,” he said.

Retired brain surgeon Ben Carson, another Republican who has gained ground in the 17-strong pack of candidates chasing front-runner Donald Trump, also said he was pleased by the changes. He urged CNN to allow all the candidates to appear in the prime-time debate.

“Carly has proven her viability and standing and deserves the same platform as the rest of the candidates,” Carson said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)