FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
In economic speech, Clinton previews a 'Trump recession'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

In economic speech, Clinton previews a 'Trump recession'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Democratic White House hopeful Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called her Republican rival Donald Trump a potential disaster for the economy, saying the "the king of debt" would cause a "Trump recession."

"He made a fortune filing bankruptcies and stiffing his creditors," Clinton said of Trump. "The United States of America doesn't do business Trump's way," she added.

Clinton's speech comes as the pair gears up for what is expected to be a fierce battle for the presidency ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Trump is set to deliver a speech on Wednesday in New York criticizing Clinton. (Reporting by Amanda Becker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.