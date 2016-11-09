FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ECB must be calmer than market, Praet says after Trump victory
November 9, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-ECB must be calmer than market, Praet says after Trump victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must be calmer than the market after volatility following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, ECB executive board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

Praet told reporters before a speech on monetary policy and the euro zone banking system that it was too early to react to Trump's victory.

"Usually what we do is look through volatility of course for the first days so we have to be a bit patient and see how things evolve. All communications on monetary policy will not change now as a result. We have to be calm, calmer than the markets," he said.

During his speech, Praet added the ECB would need to keep its "a very substantial amount of monetary support" to bring inflation back to target. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
