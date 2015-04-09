FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate swears off Wall Street money
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 9, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate swears off Wall Street money

Emily Flitter

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - A Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate pledged on Thursday to swear off all campaign donations from Wall Street, the latest example of rising criticism of big banks within the party.

Representative Donna Edwards, who is vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 Maryland Senate race along with fellow Representative Chris Van Hollen, said she was “outraged” by a report in Reuters that major Wall Street banks had met to discuss ways to urge Democrats such as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to soften their tone against financial sector.

“Wall Street won’t be happy until Democrats stop listening to progressives like me and Elizabeth Warren - and instead carry out orders from the biggest banks in the world,” Edwards wrote in a campaign announcement that slammed “massive Wall Street corporations” that she said had crashed the U.S. economy during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Edwards urged Van Hollen, who is the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, to also forgo Wall Street donations.

The announcement is a victory for the advocacy group Democracy for America, which was founded by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean, who lost a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to John Kerry in 2004. The group has been lobbying candidates to forswear Wall Street donations. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Caren Bohan and Howard Goller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.