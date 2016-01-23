FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Des Moines Register endorses Rubio and Clinton in U.S. presidential race
January 23, 2016 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Des Moines Register endorses Rubio and Clinton in U.S. presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Des Moines Register, the largest newspaper in the state that will cast the first votes for U.S. presidential nominees in nine days, gave its coveted endorsement on Saturday to Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Hillary Clinton, it announced on Saturday.

While the endorsements from the newspaper have the potential to boost a candidate, they often do not predict success in Iowa’s distinctive, time-consuming caucus system of picking nominees, which involves voters meeting in public places to discuss their preferences.

Since beginning the practice in 1988, only three of the nine candidates the newspaper has endorsed have left the state with the most votes. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

