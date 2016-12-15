FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook to roll out new tools to tackle fake news
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 6:29 PM / 8 months ago

Facebook to roll out new tools to tackle fake news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will roll out a number of new tools to prevent the spread of false news stories on the social media network.

The company will make it easier for users to flag fake articles on their News Feed, and will also work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press in an effort to check the authenticity of stories. (bit.ly/2gFFvVw)

Facebook had faced severe criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

