U.S. Republican presidential candidates accuse Fed of playing politics
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican presidential candidates accuse Fed of playing politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Several Republican presidential candidates accused the Federal Reserve of keeping U.S. interest rates low for political reasons and one called for replacing Janet Yellen.

“The Fed should be audited and the Fed should stop playing politics with our money supply,” New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said.

The comments came in the “undercard” Republican debate hosted on Tuesday night by Fox Business Network and included candidates for president who are at the bottom of the polls and didn’t qualify for the main debate stage. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

