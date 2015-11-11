Republican Rand Paul says Fed's role in U.S. interest rates should be examined

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul called for a re-examination of the role the Federal Reserve plays in setting U.S. interest rates.

Paul, one of the most vocal critics of the Fed who has also called for returning to the gold standard, made his call at Tuesday night’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee hosted by the Fox Business Network.

“We need to re-examine whether we want a Fed Reserve that is so involved in setting interest rates,” the senator from Kentucky said. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)