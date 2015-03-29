FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former HP CEO Fiorina: chances of presidential bid 'higher than 90 pct'
March 29, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Former HP CEO Fiorina: chances of presidential bid 'higher than 90 pct'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Former Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Carly Fiorina on Sunday said the chances of her running for U.S. presidency were “very high” and she would announce her plans in late April-early May.

Fiorina, speaking on Fox News Sunday, put the chances of her running for president in 2016 at ‘higher than 90 percent’ but said she could not yet announce the bid as she was working to establish her team, get “the right support” and financial resources. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by Susan Thomas)

