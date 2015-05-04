FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former tech CEO Fiorina suffers online glitch in campaign launch
May 4, 2015

Former tech CEO Fiorina suffers online glitch in campaign launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Republican presidential contender Carly Fiorina suffered an embarrassment on the first day of her campaign on Monday when a critic took over a website with her name in it to highlight job losses at the tech company she once led.

Visitors to the carlyfiorina.org site came across the message, “Carly Fiorina failed to register this domain. So I‘m using it to tell you how many people she laid off at Hewlett-Packard.”

The site showed sad-face emoticons to symbolize what it said were 30,000 job losses at the company, where she was chief executive until being forced out in 2005.

Her campaign’s failure to register the .org domain name is all the more awkward for Fiorina given her past in the world of technology,

Fiorina’s real campaign web site, www.carlyforpresident.com, featured a video from her about her presidential bid, a biography and other political messages. (Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

