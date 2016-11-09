FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
France says would have to clarify key issues on Syria, Iran if Trump wins
November 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

France says would have to clarify key issues on Syria, Iran if Trump wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France would need to clarify with the United States key issues such as the conflict in Syria, Iran's nuclear deal and climate change, if Donald Trump became the U.S. President, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Jean-Marc Ayrault also told France 2 Television that he thought Trump's personality raised "questions".

Asked about Trump's personality he said: "It makes you think, it asks questions. It has certainly provoked reactions."

Ayrault said it looked likely Trump had won power, adding, "and France is an ally of the United States. We are therefore a key partner, and we need to work together for stability and peace in the world, and for a world which tackles the key issues facing it."

"We are going to need to understand what the new president will want to do," he added.

"What is going to happen to the Paris climate change deal? On the Iran nuclear deal? These are key questions that we are already asking ourselves."

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus

