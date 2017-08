FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals association VCI said it hoped that Donald Trump would continue close political and economic relations between the United States and the European Union once he becomes president.

"We need stable transatlantic cooperation on topics of global importance, such as trade, climate and economic policy," VCI chief Utz Tillmann said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)