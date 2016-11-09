German engineering association warns of Trump protectionism

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's engineering industry association warned Donald Trump on Wednesday not to enforce protectionist trade measures he promised during his presidential election campaign, saying it would hurt the U.S. economy as well as German exports.

"If the world's biggest economy follows a protectionist course, its effects will be felt around the world. We can only hope that his words are not followed by corresponding deeds," VDMA association head Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.

The United States overtook China last year as Germany's biggest export market for capital goods, with exports worth almost 17 billion euros ($19 billion).