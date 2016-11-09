FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greece's Golden Dawn says Trump win a victory for ethnically 'clean' states
#Switzerland Market Report
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

Greece's Golden Dawn says Trump win a victory for ethnically 'clean' states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party hailed Donald Trump's election as president of the United States, calling it a victory against "illegal immigration" and in favour of ethnically "clean" nations.

Golden Dawn, Greece's third-largest party, took its first seats in parliament in 2012 on a backlash against austerity policies in Greece, which has received three international bailouts since 2010.

"This was a victory for the forces which oppose globalisation, are fighting illegal migration and are in favour of clean ethnic states, in favour of self-sufficiency in the national economy," a spokesman of the party said in a post on YouTube.

"A great global change is starting, which will continue with nationalists prevailing in Austria, Marie LePen in France and Golden Dawn in Greece." (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
