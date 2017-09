The Senate Finance Committee chair Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) delivers remarks at a hearing on "Examining the Opioid Epidemic: Challenges and Opportunities" in Washington February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, one of the Senate’s most senior Republicans, said on Thursday that he was endorsing presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“I totally endorse him,” Hatch told reporters after he and other Senate Republican leaders met with the billionaire businessman and reality television star.