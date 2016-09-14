FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has bacterial pneumonia -campaign
September 14, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has bacterial pneumonia -campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in headline to make it "presidential" instead of "presisdential")

By Amanda Becker

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a non-contagious, bacterial form of pneumonia, her campaign said in announcing that a doctor would release a letter on her treatment on Wednesday.

The letter, which will detail the treatment she received in the days before and after her Friday pneumonia diagnosis, including a chest scan, says she was given a 10-day course of antibiotics to treat the condition.

Clinton has been evaluated several times by her physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack.

"The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition," Bardack's letter will state.

Additional health records released with the letter will show that Clinton's cholesterol and blood pressure are within normal ranges.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

