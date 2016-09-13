FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LinkedIn's Hoffman: Trump presidency would be 'terrifying' for policy
September 13, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

LinkedIn's Hoffman: Trump presidency would be 'terrifying' for policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman said on Tuesday that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would have a "terrifying" effect on domestic and foreign policy if elected.

The comments came one day after Hoffman pledged an up to $5 million donation to a cause designed to urge Trump to release his tax returns. Hoffman told a crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt 2016 in San Francisco that he was "in denial" about the possibility of a Trump presidency but encouraged by efforts to hold the candidate accountable during the campaign. (Reporting by Deborah Todd; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
