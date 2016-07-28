Judge halts retired postal worker's Trump U lawsuit

A New York judge on Thursday halted a lawsuit by a retired U.S. postal worker who claimed Trump University bilked him out of thousands of dollars he paid to attend a real estate training program marketed by the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Justice Andrew Tarantino of New York state court in Suffolk County stopped retiree Gregory Ryan's lawsuit on Thursday in light of pending class actions over the candidate's now-defunct Trump University.

