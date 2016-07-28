FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge halts retired postal worker's Trump U lawsuit
July 28, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Judge halts retired postal worker's Trump U lawsuit

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge on Thursday halted a lawsuit by a retired U.S. postal worker who claimed Trump University bilked him out of thousands of dollars he paid to attend a real estate training program marketed by the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Justice Andrew Tarantino of New York state court in Suffolk County stopped retiree Gregory Ryan's lawsuit on Thursday in light of pending class actions over the candidate's now-defunct Trump University.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ah30RT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
