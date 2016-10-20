WRAPUP 4-Trump will not commit to accepting election result, shaking U.S. election campaign

(Adds market reaction, television ratings)

* ‘I’ll keep you in suspense. Ok?’

* ‘Not the way our democracy works,’ Clinton responds

By Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson

LAS VEGAS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would not commit on Wednesday to accepting the outcome of the Nov. 8 U.S. election if he loses, challenging a cornerstone of American democracy.

Trump’s refusal, which his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton called “horrifying,” was the standout remark of their third and final debate. It ratcheted up claims that Trump has made for weeks and has intensified in recent days that the election is being rigged against him.

Asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he was not prepared to commit to a peaceful transition of power, the businessman-turned-politician replied: “What I‘m saying is that I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense. OK?”

Trump’s statement might appeal to his anti-establishment followers, but was unlikely to reverse opinion polls showing him trailing, including in the narrowly divided “swing” states that are likely to decide the election.

“That is not the way our democracy works,” Clinton said during the debate. “We’ve been around for 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections. We’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them. And that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.”

A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent thought former Secretary of State Clinton won the debate and 39 percent said Trump, a former reality TV star making his first run at public office, was the victor.

On Twitter, President Barack Obama, a fellow Democrat, said Clinton had scored an “Outstanding 3 for 3 debate sweep.” Obama has been scathingly critical of Trump, describing him as unfit for the White House.

The Mexican peso climbed to a six-week high against the dollar immediately after a debate the market saw as having given no clear boost to Trump’s White House hopes, although later it was down on the day in European trade. The peso is seen as the main proxy for market pricing of Trump’s chances of winning, in view of his promises to get tough on immigration.

Millions of Americans watched the encounter. However, although the television audience for the final debate was larger than for their second matchup, it was below their record-setting first debate, according to early data cited by U.S. media.

REPUBLICAN CONCERN

Trump’s comments made banner headlines across the country and increased Republican worries that his poor performance might also dim the party’s chances of holding onto its majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives in next month’s election.

Some Republicans quickly denounced the remarks. Senator Lindsey Graham, a former Republican presidential candidate who has never backed Trump, said: “If he loses, it will not be because the system is ‘rigged’ but because he failed as a candidate.”

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, another Trump critic, said on Twitter that the comment was “beyond the pale.”

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Thursday tried to defend Trump, saying in television interviews that he was “putting people on notice” about voting irregularities.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” she told ABC News, adding that Trump “was willing to accept the election absent widespread fraud.”

With national opinion polls showing Clinton’s lead over him increasing in recent days, Trump has stepped up allegations that the election is being rigged. He has not offered evidence and numerous studies have shown that the U.S. election system, which is decentralized and run by the states, is sound.

Trump’s running mate, vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, said Trump “will accept the outcome” because he is going to win.

But Republican strategist Ryan Williams said he found Trump’s statement “deeply concerning,” adding, “You have to accept the results of the election unless there are grounds for a recount and at this point it does not appear that we’re heading for a close election.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, in a series of TV interviews on Thursday, blasted Trump’s stance as “shocking” and a threat to American democracy.

‘NASTY WOMAN’

In a debate that for the first time focused more on policy than character, the two candidates nonetheless lashed out at each other.

Trump called Clinton “such a nasty woman,” and - without offering evidence - accused her campaign of orchestrating accusations by women against him of sexual misconduct and said both she and Obama had arranged disturbances at his rallies.

Trump, 70, called her family’s charity, the Clinton Foundation, a criminal enterprise and said that as a result Clinton should not have been allowed to seek the presidency.

Clinton, 68, said Trump himself had incited violence, belittled women and posed a danger to the United States. She said mockingly that Trump had in the past complained that his TV show was unjustly denied a U.S. television Emmy award.

“I should have gotten it,” Trump retorted.

Trump said all the stories of sexual misdeeds were “totally false.” He called her campaign “sleazy” and said, “Nobody has more respect for women than I do, nobody.”

Clinton said the women came forward after Trump said in the last debate he had never made unwanted advances. In a 2005 video that emerged earlier this month, Trump was recorded bragging in lewd terms about groping women against their will.

“Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes after their dignity, their self-worth and I don’t think there is a woman anywhere who doesn’t know what that feels like,” said Clinton, the first woman to win the nomination of a major U.S. political party.

The two candidates also had a spirited exchange on abortion, gun rights and immigration.

They exchanged sharp words over the influence of Vladimir Putin, with Clinton calling Trump the Russian president’s puppet and Trump charging that Putin had repeatedly outsmarted Clinton.

The two candidates are scheduled to meet again later on Thursday night at a charity dinner in New York.