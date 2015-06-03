Louisiana Governor Jindal to make "major announcement" about 2016 plans - NBC

Republican presidential hopeful, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal addresses an economic summit hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott in Orlando, Florida, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will make a “major announcement” about his 2016 plans in New Orleans on June 24, NBC reported.

Jindal had earlier said he would decide on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination once the state legislature concludes its current session in June.

He has already made frequent visits to key primary states and launched a presidential exploratory committee, NBC said. (nbcnews.to/1dKO8NR)

Jindal, who is Indian American, has served as the governor of Louisiana since 2008.

Reuters could not immediately reach Jindal’s office for comment.