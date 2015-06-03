FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisiana Governor Jindal to make "major announcement" about 2016 plans - NBC
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 3, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Louisiana Governor Jindal to make "major announcement" about 2016 plans - NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential hopeful, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal addresses an economic summit hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott in Orlando, Florida, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will make a “major announcement” about his 2016 plans in New Orleans on June 24, NBC reported.

Jindal had earlier said he would decide on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination once the state legislature concludes its current session in June.

He has already made frequent visits to key primary states and launched a presidential exploratory committee, NBC said. (nbcnews.to/1dKO8NR)

Jindal, who is Indian American, has served as the governor of Louisiana since 2008.

Reuters could not immediately reach Jindal’s office for comment.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.