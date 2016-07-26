FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW chief says Clinton told him she would renegotiate NAFTA
July 26, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

UAW chief says Clinton told him she would renegotiate NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Tuesday that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has assured him she would renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement if she is elected president.

Clinton has previously said she wants to rework NAFTA. Williams said he hopes that an updated treaty would help foster stronger worker unions in Mexico, where many auto manufacturers have factories.

Williams made his comments during a telephone press conference from Philadelphia where he is attending the Democratic National Convention. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

