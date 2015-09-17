More than 20 million people watched Republican debate -CNN

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - More than 20 million people watched the U.S. Republican candidates’ prime-time debate on cable channel CNN on Wednesday, according to preliminary Nielsen data cited by the network Thursday.

Billionaire Donald Trump’s blunt speaking style has boosted interest in the Republican presidential primary contest. In August, the first Republican primary debate drew 24 million viewers on Fox News Channel, a record for a presidential primary debate and the highest non-sports telecast in cable TV history.

Final ratings for the CNN debate will be available later on Thursday.

CNN charged up to $200,000 for a 30-second commercial during the three-hour event, according to people familiar with the matter. Before the debate, Trump called on CNN to donate $10 million to charity.

Cable audiences traditionally rank below the most-watched events on broadcast television. The Super Bowl in January attracted 114 million viewers, while February’s Academy Awards pulled in 37.3 million.

CNN is a unit of Time Warner Inc. Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham)