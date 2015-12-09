FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Rubio says he's only one running with results fighting Obamacare

Emily Stephenson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, seeking to win over conservative voters, told Reuters he was the only one running with a victory against President Barack Obama’s signature health law.

Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, has touted his effort to restrict funding for a little-known section of the 2010 health law, claiming on the campaign trail that he prevented a taxpayer bailout of insurers.

In an interview late Tuesday, he said that fight separates him from the other Obamacare critics running for president, like rival White House hopeful Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas.

“Whether it’s him or anybody else, everybody running for president on the Republican side wants to repeal Obamacare,” Rubio said. “I‘m the only one running that’s actually ever scored a victory against Obamacare.” (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Caren Bohan and Alden Bentley)

