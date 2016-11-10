White House says implementing Obamacare through Jan. 20 a priority

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Getting more Americans to enroll for health insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law known as Obamacare is a top priority of his administration until President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, the White House said on Thursday.

"We would be focused on ... maximizing the opportunity that currently is available for millions of Americans to go to healthcare.gov during the open enrollment period and sign up for healthcare," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)