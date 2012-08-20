Early results show Puerto Rico rejecting constitutional changes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican voters on Sunday appeared headed to rejecting a pair of constitutional amendments that would limit some defendants’ right to bail and shrink the legislature in the U.S. territory, according to early election results.

With 53 percent of precincts counted, the “no” vote was leading by 52.9 percent to 47 percent on the bail restrictions and by 52 percent to 47.9 percent on a cost-saving proposal to cut the number of seats in the legislature to 56 from 78.

A defeat on either amendment would be an upset, as a poll published last week by El Nuevo Dia, Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper, showed broad support for both changes.

Elections officials, however, said it was too early to declare a winner in either referendum. Polls closed at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

The Caribbean island’s constitution contains an absolute right to bail, and police said their efforts to prosecute murderers were often hampered because witnesses feared being killed by suspects who were out on bail.

The proposed constitutional amendment would let judges deny bail for those accused of premeditated murder or killings committed during home robberies, sexual assaults or kidnappings. Bail could also be denied for those accused of firing guns from motor vehicles or in crowded places or killing law enforcement officers.

The referendums are unique in that they do not cut along well-worn political divisions in Puerto Rico, where parties are defined by their positions on whether the territory should become a state or remain a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.

Both proposals had wide support among Puerto Rico’s two dominant political parties -- the New Progressive Party, which favors pursuing U.S. statehood, and the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the status quo.

Members of minority parties such as the Puerto Rico Independence Party complained that shrinking the legislature would make it more difficult for them to win seats. Critics also said the bail restrictions would target the poor.

Seizing on the early returns, longtime Puerto Rican Independence Party leader Ruben Berrios said the vote showed “something distinct” in island politics.

“Regardless of the final vote, there is a new Puerto Rico from today,” Berrios said. “The leaders of the two ruling parties supported one proposal, and the people and the Puerto Rican Independence Party bet on another.”