Turn Trump anger into art, says Pussy Riot member

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pussy Riot punk artist Nadya Tolokonnikova called on those angered by Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election to follow her example and channel their frustrations into art.

The Russian activist, who was jailed after performing a protest song about Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012, last month released a music video about Trump called "Make America Great Again", the name of his campaign slogan.

"If you can draw, just draw. If you can make music, make music against the patriarchy," the 27-year-old Tolokonnikova told Reuters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she campaigns for human rights in America.

"I know a lot of people right now are annoyed and are disappointed and they can give up. It's important not to do that. If we will be united, we can overcome it. It's not the end of the story," she said.

Her comments came as thousands marched in cities across the United States on Wednesday following Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton after a controversial campaign featuring Trump's strong rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and other groups.