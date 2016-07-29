FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TV ratings for Clinton speech appear lower than Trump's
U.S.
July 29, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

TV ratings for Clinton speech appear lower than Trump's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech appeared smaller than the viewership of Donald Trump's address a week earlier, according to preliminary ratings data released on Friday.

An estimated 27.8 million people watched Clinton's appearance at the Democratic National Convention across six broadcast and cable networks, early Nielsen data showed. Trump had pulled in roughly 30 million from those networks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
