FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican Rubio says, as president, would not renominate Fed Chair Yellen
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican Rubio says, as president, would not renominate Fed Chair Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday he would not renominate Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen if he were president and the opportunity arose, saying the United States has become “Fed-obsessed.”

“The Fed is no substitute for tax policies, regulatory policies, fiscal economic policies that create an environment that’s conducive to economic growth,” Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, said at a conference in Washington.

“In fact the Fed oftentimes, by trying to compensate for bad fiscal policy, ends up making policies that dramatically alter the economy in very negative ways,” he said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Erin McPike; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.