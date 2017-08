MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday it had become more expensive for Russia to borrow money domestically and abroad after the U.S. presidential election.

Oreshkin said Moscow had to carefully monitor the fallout from the election, which was won by Republican Donald Trump. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Andrew Osborn; editing by Polina Devitt)