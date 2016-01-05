FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. presidential candidate Sanders says he would reform the Fed
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. presidential candidate Sanders says he would reform the Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said he would restructure the Federal Reserve if he is elected in November 2016.

Sanders said that the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, should not pay financial institutions interest for the money they keep at the Fed and that such institutions should instead pay the Fed a fee.

Sanders also said he would bar financial industry executives from serving on the presidentially appointed Fed board.

Sanders, a democratic socialist and U.S. senator from Vermont, is challenging front-runner Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York, and former Maryland Governor Martin O‘Malley for the Democratic nomination. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.