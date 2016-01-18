FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2016 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Sanders releases universal healthcare plan before Democratic debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released details late on Sunday about his “Medicare-for-all” universal healthcare plan and how he would pay for it.

The plan was released just hours before Sanders is set to square off for a presidential debate against Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and front-runner for the Democratic nomination, and former Maryland Governor Martin O‘Malley. Clinton’s campaign took aim at Sanders last week over his healthcare plan, saying the U.S. senator from Vermont had not said how he plans to pay for it.

According to Sanders’ plan, individuals would pay a 2.2 percent “premium” and employers would pay a 6.2 percent payroll tax to fund the healthcare plan. Individuals making $250,000 to $500,000 a year would pay a tax rate of 37 percent and those making more than $10 million would pay a 52 percent tax rate. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

