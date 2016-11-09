Democrat Hassan declares victory in New Hampshire Senate race

BOSTON (Reuters) - New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, on Wednesday declared that she had won her race for the U.S. Senate, though local media and her rival, incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte, said the race remains too close to call.

"It is clear that we have won," Hassan said in a statement. "It will be my job in the U.S. Senate to make the best decisions for New Hampshire to work with President-elect Trump when it is in the best interest of New Hampshire and the country, and to stand up to him when it isn't."