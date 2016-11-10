FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Yonhap: US President-elect Trump pledges commitment to defend South Korea
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 10 months ago

Yonhap: US President-elect Trump pledges commitment to defend South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged his commitment to defend South Korea under an existing security alliance during a phone call with South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Thursday, Yonhap news agency said, citing diplomatic sources.

Trump had suggested during the election campaign he would be willing to withdraw U.S. military stationed in South Korea unless Seoul paid a greater share of the cost of the deployment. There are about 28,500 U.S. troops based in South Korea in combined defence against North Korea.

Park's office said she spoke by phone with Trump at around 0100 GMT but could not immediately confirm what was discussed. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

