A Texas law that requires voters to show
identification before casting ballots was enacted with the
intent to discriminate against black and Hispanic voters, a U.S.
federal judge ruled on Monday.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos
came after an appeals court last year said the 2011 law had an
outsized impact on minority voters. The court sent the case back
to Ramos to determine if lawmakers intentionally wrote the
legislation to be discriminatory.
Ramos said in a 10-page decision that evidence "establishes
that a discriminatory purpose was at least one of the
substantial or motivating factors behind passage" of the
measure.
"The terms of the bill were unduly strict," she added.
Spokesmen for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Jr. and
Governor Greg Abbott, both Republicans, could not be reached for
comment.
In January, after the Supreme Court declined to hear the
case, Paxton said it was a common sense law to prevent voter
fraud.
The ruling on voter ID comes about a month after two federal
judges ruled that Texas lawmakers drew up three U.S.
congressional districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic
voters.
The measure requires voters to present photo identification
such as a driver's license, passport or military ID card.
Plaintiffs have argued the law hits elderly and poorer
voters, including minorities, hardest because they are less
likely to have identification. They contend the measure is used
by Republicans to suppress voters who typically align with
Democrats.
The legislation has been in effect since 2011 despite the
legal challenges.
Ramos said the law had met criteria set by the U.S. Supreme
Court to show intent that included its discriminatory impact, a
pattern not explainable on other than racial grounds, Texas'
history of discriminatory practices and the law's unusually
swift passage.
Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for
Civil Rights Under Law, one of the plaintiffs, said the ruling
showed other states that discriminatory laws would not stand up
to legal scrutiny.
"This is a good ruling that confirms what we have long
known, that Texas' voter ID law stands as one of the most
discriminatory voting restrictions of its kind," she said.
In a shift from its stance under former President Barack
Obama, the U.S. Justice Department dropped a discrimination
claim against the law in February. The department said that the
state legislature was considering changing the law in ways that
might correct shortcomings.