U.S. drug companies that benefit from trade deal should offer discounts -Clinton

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Sunday that drug companies that would benefit from a Pacific trade deal should sell their products to the U.S. government at a discount.

“I think our drug companies, if they’re going to get what they want, they should give more to America. They should be required to negotiate drug prices in America with Medicare because one of our big problems right now is exploding drug prices,” Clinton said at a campaign event in Burlington, Iowa. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler)