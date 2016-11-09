By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 Banks, stock exchanges and
brokers enjoyed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday after a
surprise victory for Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump sent investors scrambling to reposition their portfolios.
The "Trump bump" set U.S. equity markets on track
for one of their highest volume days of the year as
institutional and retail investors bought financial stocks and
pharmaceutical companies on the expectation that a
Republican-controlled government would loosen regulations
governing those industries.
Private prison company Corrections Corp of America
also jumped, buoyed by Trump's tough talk on crime.
Global market making firm KCG said volume in its retail
equities business was triple it normal amount as investors
shifted in and out of positions, with a flurry of activity in
exchange traded funds.
"We're also seeing large pharma and large cap financials as
very, very active issues so far today and that goes very much
with the general theme of a potentially changing regulatory
environment with respect to banks and with respect to medical
care," Daniel Coleman, KCG's chief executive officer said in an
interview.
Volume in KCG's algorithmic trading business was about
double its normal amount and its Treasury execution business was
up around two-and-a-half times its normal volume.
The surge in trading, which spanned equities, foreign
exchange and bonds, was a boon for banks' trading arms, which
beat forecasts in the third quarter due to volatility inspired
by Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, known as
Brexit.
"Unlike Brexit which is seen as a one-off event, there is a
lot more uncertainty with a Trump presidency," said Alex
Manzara, vice president of institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien
and Associates in Chicago
"We will likely continue to see this sort of volatility
going forward. It should be a better environment for the trading
business," he said.
M&A A WEAK SPOT
The S&P index of financial stocks was up 4 percent,
hitting its highest level since May 2008, as investors bet
Trump's policies would boost inflation, keeping the Federal
Reserve on track to proceed with an interest rate hike next
month which would lift banks' profits.
It was not all good news for financiers. Investment bankers
expected corporate bosses to put the brakes on acquisitions amid
uncertainty over how Trump would navigate global trade policy
and taxation.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimated that there could be a
20 percent to 30 percent drop in earnings for banks that focus
on providing advice on mergers and acquisitions.
On bond desks, there was a huge sell-off in the $13.6
trillion U.S. Treasuries market. Trading volumes in some cases
surpassed those seen the day after the Brexit vote on June 23.
On the Chicago Board of Trade, volume on the spot 10-year
Treasury futures totaled 3.88 million contracts as of 1:54 p.m.
ET, putting it on track for its biggest one-day trading volume
since Oct. 15, 2014, when they reached over 4 million contracts.
U.S. options volume surged with about 18 million contracts
changing hands by 1:30 ET (1830 UTC) at nearly twice the normal
pace, per options analytics firm Trade Alert. Volume for the day
is projected to hit 28 million contracts, the highest in 10
months.
If the pace of trading holds, volume for the day is
Foreign exchange volumes were also high on Wednesday,
according to sources familiar with the matter at several top
banks.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran, Saqib Ahmed and Richard
Leong; Writing by Michael Erman. Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Andrew Hay)